The Middle East, the vice presidential debate, and Amendment D

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss escalating violence in the Middle East, the global economy, the vice presidential debate, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden's judicial reform proposal, and the dock worker strike. They also discuss the Cox campaign accepting money from an out-of-state lithium mining company, the Utah Supreme Court voiding Constitutional Amendment D, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's refusal to endorse a presidential candidate, former Sen. Jeff Flake endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, and LDS voter outreach.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.