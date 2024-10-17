© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

The 'podcast election,' the governor's race, and Utah ballots

By John Dougall,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published October 17, 2024 at 10:22 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—From the left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on the right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor. The hosts discuss the "podcast election," a recent interview with JD Vance, family planning and policy, and the presidential candidates' strategies to court voters. They also discuss ballots going out in Utah, the voiding of Amendment A, the unusually close gubernatorial race, centralized homeless services, and the books taken out of Utah schools.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

