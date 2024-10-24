© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

The presidential election, early voting, and Constitutional Amendments B and C

By Suzanne Harrison,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 24, 2024 at 10:01 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Salt Lake County Council member Suzanne Harrison fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Harrison's background, former President Trump serving fries at McDonald's, Trump's comments on the "enemies within," Vice President Kamala Harris' last-minute push for voters, Harris' fundraising in Utah, early voting, and judicial elections. They also discuss Utah Rep. Phil Lyman's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amendment B, Amendment C, Utah County school districts, and bonds on the Salt Lake County ballot.

