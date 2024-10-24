The presidential election, early voting, and Constitutional Amendments B and C

Both Sides of the Aisle—Salt Lake County Council member Suzanne Harrison fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Harrison's background, former President Trump serving fries at McDonald's, Trump's comments on the "enemies within," Vice President Kamala Harris' last-minute push for voters, Harris' fundraising in Utah, early voting, and judicial elections. They also discuss Utah Rep. Phil Lyman's appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, Amendment B, Amendment C, Utah County school districts, and bonds on the Salt Lake County ballot.