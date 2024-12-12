© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
You turn to UPR for news, entertainment, and more. Right now, we're turning to you for support. You make UPR possible. GIVE NOW
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

2024 election post-mortem and the 2025 Utah Legislative Session

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published December 12, 2024 at 10:44 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They review the takeaways from the 2024 election and discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' performance, the popular vote, and the path forward for the Democratic Party. They also discuss the 2025 Utah General Legislative Session, the friction between the Utah Legislature and the state judiciary, higher education, and election administration.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle 2024 Election ResultsKamala HarrisDemocrats and Republicans2025 Legislative SessionJudicial BranchUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
Dan McCay
R-Riverton
See stories by Dan McCay
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content