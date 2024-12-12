2024 election post-mortem and the 2025 Utah Legislative Session

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They review the takeaways from the 2024 election and discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' performance, the popular vote, and the path forward for the Democratic Party. They also discuss the 2025 Utah General Legislative Session, the friction between the Utah Legislature and the state judiciary, higher education, and election administration.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.