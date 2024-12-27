State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Neiderhauser

Both Sides of the Aisle—In this special edition, Shireen Ghorbani sits down with Wayne Niederhauser, State Homeless Coordinator and former Utah Senate President. They discuss Niederhauser's background, how he entered politics, and what he learned from his time in the Utah Legislature. They also discuss Utah's growing homelessness problem, the factors contributing to housing instability, mental health services, and how to help.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.