© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

State Homeless Coordinator Wayne Neiderhauser

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Wayne Niederhauser
Published December 27, 2024 at 8:55 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—In this special edition, Shireen Ghorbani sits down with Wayne Niederhauser, State Homeless Coordinator and former Utah Senate President. They discuss Niederhauser's background, how he entered politics, and what he learned from his time in the Utah Legislature. They also discuss Utah's growing homelessness problem, the factors contributing to housing instability, mental health services, and how to help.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle UPRUtah SenateMental HealthHomelessnessHomeless Services
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Wayne Niederhauser
See stories by Wayne Niederhauser
Related Content