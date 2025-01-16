Mexican America, the Trump coalition, and tax policy in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexican firefighters sent to Los Angeles, the confirmation hearings for President-elect Trump's nominees, the incoming Trump coalition, and the Supreme Court rejecting Utah's case over public lands. They also discuss Gov. Cox's trip to Mar-a-Lago, the tax on social security, income tax, the priorities of the 2025 Utah Legislative Session, housing affordability, Attorney General Derek Brown, and the replacement of Utah Rep. Kera Birkeland.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.