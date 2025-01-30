© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Federal funding, the media, and proposed Utah legislation

By Ben McAdams,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:16 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams fills in for Natalie Gochnour in The Political Center and is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the president's temporary freeze on all outgoing federal funds, the chaotic fallout, the constitutionality of the executive action, and how the media should cover the second Trump presidency. They also discuss the bill limiting collective bargaining for public unions in Utah, the bill requiring parental approval or age verification for social media apps, and the possibility of a space hub coming to Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Ben McAdams
Dan McCay
Shireen Ghorbani
