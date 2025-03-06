Trump's address, the economy, and the close of the 2025 legislative session

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, a former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss President Donald Trump's first address to Congress, tariffs and the economy, immigration policy, Alisa Slotkin, and public sentiment. They also discuss the approaching end of the 2025 Utah Legislative Session—including tax cuts, higher education, school teachers, and the proper spelling of "Utahn"— and the current balance of power in Utah politics.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.