We are off the air in Bear Lake at 89.3 until further notice while we make necessary repairs. Listen here or on the UPR app.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Trump's address, the economy, and the close of the 2025 legislative session

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published March 6, 2025 at 10:15 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, a former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss President Donald Trump's first address to Congress, tariffs and the economy, immigration policy, Alisa Slotkin, and public sentiment. They also discuss the approaching end of the 2025 Utah Legislative Session—including tax cuts, higher education, school teachers, and the proper spelling of "Utahn"— and the current balance of power in Utah politics.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

