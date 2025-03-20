© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Trump's performance, Senate Democrats, Sundance, and the U.S. Education Department

By Natalie Gochnour,
Dan McCayShireen Ghorbani
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:11 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. They discuss the U.S. and Canada exchange of tariffs, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's capitulation on a federal budget proposal, the showdown between the executive and judicial branches, and grading the first sixty days of the Trump presidency. They also discuss the potential departure of the Sundance Film Festival over the flag ban on public buildings in Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox's article on ending the federal Department of Education, Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's appeal to preserve Arlington Cemetery history, and former Rep. Mia Love's living wish to the country.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle tariffsTrump Budgettrump administrationSundance Film FestivalPublic EducationMia LoveUPR
Natalie Gochnour
Dan McCay
R-Riverton
Shireen Ghorbani
