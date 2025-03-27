© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Cybersecurity, the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, and town halls

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published March 27, 2025 at 10:03 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Signal channel used to coordinate a strike in Yemen, the darkening economic forecast, Louis DeJoy stepping down as head of USPS, and the Democrats calling for a fight with oligarchy. They also discuss ideologies, recent raucous town halls in Utah, Cox's veto of a controversial budget bill, the popularity of multiple paths to the ballot, and the passing of former Utah Rep. Mia Love.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle CybersecurityEconomyPostal ServiceWealth InequalityTown HallMia LoveUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content