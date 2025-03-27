Cybersecurity, the "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, and town halls

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the Signal channel used to coordinate a strike in Yemen, the darkening economic forecast, Louis DeJoy stepping down as head of USPS, and the Democrats calling for a fight with oligarchy. They also discuss ideologies, recent raucous town halls in Utah, Cox's veto of a controversial budget bill, the popularity of multiple paths to the ballot, and the passing of former Utah Rep. Mia Love.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.