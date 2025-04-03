© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Soft power, income inequality, economic determinism, and the veto period

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallBrian King
Published April 3, 2025 at 10:09 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by former Utah House Minority Leader Brian King. The hosts discuss King's long career in the Utah legislature, Trump's comments about a third term, the lack of USAID after the earthquake in Burma, the withdrawal of Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.S. ambassador to the U.N., the Supreme Court election in Wisconsin, income inequality, and mass terminations coming to the HHS Department. They also discuss our political moment, the future of the Democratic Party, the economy's impact on politics, tariffs, Gov. Cox's vetoes, the vote-by-mail rollback, Utah government transparency, Sundance leaving Utah, and the public building flag ban.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Rep. Brian KingWealth InequalityHealth WorkersEconomicsDemocratsSpencer CoxUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Brian King
See stories by Brian King
Related Content