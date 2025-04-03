Soft power, income inequality, economic determinism, and the veto period

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by former Utah House Minority Leader Brian King. The hosts discuss King's long career in the Utah legislature, Trump's comments about a third term, the lack of USAID after the earthquake in Burma, the withdrawal of Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.S. ambassador to the U.N., the Supreme Court election in Wisconsin, income inequality, and mass terminations coming to the HHS Department. They also discuss our political moment, the future of the Democratic Party, the economy's impact on politics, tariffs, Gov. Cox's vetoes, the vote-by-mail rollback, Utah government transparency, Sundance leaving Utah, and the public building flag ban.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.