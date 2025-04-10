Tariff crisis, federal budget negotiations, and MAHA in Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the chaotic rollout of President Trump's tariff regime, visible fractures within the Trump administration, the resignation of IRS leadership over information sharing with ICE, the reinstatement of White House access to the Associated Press, and the Supreme Court's ruling on the Alien Enemies Act. They also discuss HHS Secretary RFK Jr. championing MAHA in Utah, the state's dropping fertility rate, Gov. Cox's endorsement of Trump's budget plans, a cellphone ban in public schools, Utah Rep. Stephanie Pitcher, and the new home of the Salt Lake Bees.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.