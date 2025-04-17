© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Deportation, federal regulation, due process, and AOC in SLC

By Ben McAdams,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published April 17, 2025 at 10:05 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Former Utah Rep. Ben McAdams is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the federal government's approach to immigration, mass deportation, due process rights, and the escalating trade war. They also discuss the impact of federal regulations and bureaucracy, the "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" coming to Salt Lake City, the referendum effort by public-sector unions, and the balance of power at universities between presidents and faculty.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Ben McAdams
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
