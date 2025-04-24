© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

SCOTUS, the Federal Reserve, and funding for U.S. universities

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published April 24, 2025 at 10:33 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the growing economic uncertainty, the precarious role of the judiciary, congressional visits to immigrants deported to El Salvador, and the Federal Reserve. They also discuss public funding of research universities, USU eliminating degree majors, Sen. Mike Lee's tweeting spree, efforts to boost birthrates, and the death of Pope Francis.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle U.S. Supreme CourtUtah UnemploymentFederal FundsUtah State UniversityMike LeeUPR
Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
