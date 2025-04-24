SCOTUS, the Federal Reserve, and funding for U.S. universities

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss the growing economic uncertainty, the precarious role of the judiciary, congressional visits to immigrants deported to El Salvador, and the Federal Reserve. They also discuss public funding of research universities, USU eliminating degree majors, Sen. Mike Lee's tweeting spree, efforts to boost birthrates, and the death of Pope Francis.

