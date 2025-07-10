Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, July 10

Good morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

With a shortwave system and associated dry cold front passing through the state, it’ll be some cooler temperatures across northern Utah over the next couple of days, before the next round of high pressure and sweltering temperatures comes back for the weekend.

You wont notice much difference down in St. George, with the cooler temperatures from this cold front struggling to reach that far south.

As for today, you could get a couple sprinkles along the Wasatch Front through the early afternoon, mostly confined to the higher elevations, but I could see some reaching into the valleys.

Afternoon highs in the upper 80s across northern Utah and in Cedar City, low 90s for the southern Wasatch, and 107 for St. George.

Some elevated evening winds once again, this time favoring the four corners region as that system progresses eastwards.

By tomorrow, we’ll be between this shortwave system and that upcoming high pressure, so expect relatively stable conditions across the board. Temperatures holding steady, with clear skies throughout the day. It should be a pleasant Friday evening.

For the weekend, temperatures look to start climbing back to where they were across northern Utah, with St. George still holding steady in the mid to upper 100s.

That warming trend looks to persist into next week, and by the looks of the long term models, it looks like not much action and above average temperatures look to persist into the extended future.

Thank you for listening. This has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah climate center.