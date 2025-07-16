'Motorhome Prophecies' with Carrie Sheffield on Access Utah

This episode first aired in April.

Carrie Sheffield grew up with a violent, mentally ill, street-musician father who believed he was a modern-day Mormon prophet destined to become U.S. president someday. She and her seven siblings were often forced to live as vagabonds, remaining on the move across the country. She finally escaped the toxic brainwashing of his fundamentalist creed. And she evolved from a scared and abused motor home-dwelling girl to a Harvard-educated professional with a passion for empowering others to reject the cycles of poverty, depression, and self-hatred. She chronicles her story in "Motorhome Prophecies."

Carrie Sheffield is a columnist and broadcaster in Washington DC. She earned a full-tuition Harvard scholarship, managed billions of dollars in risk at Wall Street firms, and competed in a Miss USA system beauty pageant. A journalist and former White House correspondent, she shares insights on networks like CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CBS News, CNBC, BBC, and more.

