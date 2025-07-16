© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our classical and Spanish-language HD channels are currently down and undergoing repair. They are still available to stream online.
Programs
Access Utah

'Motorhome Prophecies' with Carrie Sheffield on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:56 AM MDT
Center Street

This episode first aired in April.

Carrie Sheffield grew up with a violent, mentally ill, street-musician father who believed he was a modern-day Mormon prophet destined to become U.S. president someday. She and her seven siblings were often forced to live as vagabonds, remaining on the move across the country. She finally escaped the toxic brainwashing of his fundamentalist creed. And she evolved from a scared and abused motor home-dwelling girl to a Harvard-educated professional with a passion for empowering others to reject the cycles of poverty, depression, and self-hatred. She chronicles her story in "Motorhome Prophecies."

Carrie Sheffield is a columnist and broadcaster in Washington DC. She earned a full-tuition Harvard scholarship, managed billions of dollars in risk at Wall Street firms, and competed in a Miss USA system beauty pageant. A journalist and former White House correspondent, she shares insights on networks like CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, CBS News, CNBC, BBC, and more.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah Books
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content