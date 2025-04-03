© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

'Estate Sale' with award-winning poet Dan Murphy on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published April 3, 2025 at 3:08 PM MDT
The cover of "Estate Sale" by Dan Murphy features a box TV at the bottom of the cover with a doily on it. The bulk of the cover is the empty space behind the TV and a blue wall that evokes a starry sky.
University of Utah Press

We talk with Dan Murphy, whose new collection of poems "Estate Sale" is being published by University of Utah Press. He is winner of the 2024 Agha Shahid Ali Prize in Poetry.

In a house full of stanzas found in "Estate Sale," Dan Murphy opens the door on the objects of his life: accumulated experience and imagination, trauma, personal and political history, inheritances that subtly unearth the forces of the world.

A former tradesman, Dan Murphy teaches creative writing and literature in Greater Boston. His individual poems have appeared in national and international literary journals. He lives with his wife, their two daughters, and a dog on a modest “estate.”

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
