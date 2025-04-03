'Estate Sale' with award-winning poet Dan Murphy on Access Utah

We talk with Dan Murphy, whose new collection of poems "Estate Sale" is being published by University of Utah Press. He is winner of the 2024 Agha Shahid Ali Prize in Poetry.

In a house full of stanzas found in "Estate Sale," Dan Murphy opens the door on the objects of his life: accumulated experience and imagination, trauma, personal and political history, inheritances that subtly unearth the forces of the world.

A former tradesman, Dan Murphy teaches creative writing and literature in Greater Boston. His individual poems have appeared in national and international literary journals. He lives with his wife, their two daughters, and a dog on a modest “estate.”

