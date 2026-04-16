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Both Sides of the Aisle

Naval blockades, Pope Leo, and Utah congressional races

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published April 16, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss Viktor Orban's defeat in Hungarian elections, President Trump's decision to enforce an additional blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, the failure of U.S.-Iranian talks in Pakistan, the future outlook for peace in the Middle East, Trump's negative comments about Pope Leo XIV, and Rep. Eric Swalwell's suspension of his campaign for California governor. They also discuss DOGE officials joking about nuclear radiation in Utah, Utah Sen. Kathleen Riebe ending her campaign for the 1st Congressional District, Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill surviving Democratic convention challenge, Utah Rep. Karianne Lisonbee's congressional challenge to Rep. Blake Moore, the effort to repeal Prop 4 continuing to lose signatures, and the Olympic research center coming to the University of Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle IranDonald TrumpDownwindersCongressUtah Democratic PartyCongressman Blake MooreUPR
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
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