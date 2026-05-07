King Charles III, Box Elder County data center, and the Utah Supreme Court

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the ongoing upheaval and uncertainty in the Middle East, the prospects for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections, a partial withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany, the end of Spirit Airlines, King Charles III's address to Congress, and the end of the federal government's partial shutdown. They also discuss the rush for states to redistrict after the Supreme Court ruled on a case about racial discrimination in voting, updates in the Democratic primary race for Maine Senator Susan Collins' seat, the plans for a massive data center in Box Elder County, the community pushback to the data center, the male candidates under consideration for the newly expanded Utah Supreme Court, and the Utah Republican Vice Chair's calls to vote out two of the Utah Supreme Court justices.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.