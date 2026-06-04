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Both Sides of the Aisle

Gas prices, America's 250th, and the 2024 Democratic post-mortem

By John Dougall,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published June 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Left, Shireen Ghorbani is joined on The Right by John Dougall. They discuss listener comments, the current state of the U.S. war with Iran, the war's economic impact, preparations for America's 250th birthday, and Congress's delay in voting on war powers and ICE funding. They also discuss the many shortcomings in the Democratic National Committee's report on the 2024 presidential race, the crisis in long-term elder care, data center pushback, and the Utah state auditor's efforts to increase transparency into the Military Installation Development Authority.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Gas PricesUnited States HistoryCongressDemocratsData CentersUPR
John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
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