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A conservation group led protests across Utah over Trump shrinking two monuments

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published July 21, 2026 at 5:28 PM MDT
A large, slightly rounded red rock outcropping in a desert landscape.
Tarpley
/
Bureau of Land Management
Grand Staircase-Escalante Monument in southern Utah. President Trump recently shrunk both it and Bears Ears National Monument by roughly 90%, the latest in a years-long back and forth between administrations.

Hundreds protested across the state on Monday against President Trump shrinking Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bear Ears National Monuments.

Protestors argued the land needs to be protected for future generations, and that shrinking the monuments opens the door for it to be sold or developed. Tribal groups also said they weren’t consulted on the decision.

Utah political leaders claimed the monument designations were too broad and locked up too much land.

Gov. Spencer Cox, House Speaker Mike Schultz, and Utah’s congressional delegation were all present when President Trump signed the orders to shrink both monuments.

Demonstrations were held in Ogden, Provo, Moab, St. George, and outside the Governors Mansion in Salt Lake City.

The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance organized all protests. They’re a conservation group that plans to challenge the change in court.

They won’t be the first — two other lawsuits have been filed in the past decade when the monuments were shrunk in President Trump’s first term and then reinstated by President Biden.
Tags
Politics UPRNational MonumentsGrand Staircase-Escalante National MonumentBears Ears National MonumentLand Conservation
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood