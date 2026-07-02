America 250

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the U.S. semiquincentennial, Independence Day traditions, what the holiday represents, American leaders, and patriotism. They also discuss their memories of the bicentennial, iconic American images and symbols, national identity, global perception of the U.S., the American dream, wealth inequality, and hopes for the nation's future.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.