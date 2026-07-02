© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

America 250

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published July 2, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the U.S. semiquincentennial, Independence Day traditions, what the holiday represents, American leaders, and patriotism. They also discuss their memories of the bicentennial, iconic American images and symbols, national identity, global perception of the U.S., the American dream, wealth inequality, and hopes for the nation's future.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle United States HistoryAmerican HistoryLeadershipWealth InequalityUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani