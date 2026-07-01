Here's how two Utah cities are handling the temporary firework ban

With Utah’s temporary state wide fireworks ban, each municipality is allowed to make exceptions as they feel needed.

Most municipalities are still keeping their Fourth of July fireworks shows after Gov. Spencer Cox gave the state forester authority to ban citizens from lighting off their own.

“We want the professional shows to go forward. We want people to come together," Cox said.

He said communities are allowed to designate specific areas where fireworks are allowed.

However, some communities are not creating such areas. Cox said that reducing the number of fireworks helps fire departments to focus on keeping singular shows fire safe.

“We have over 800 acres right in our city, with Dimple Dell Park and we butt right up against the Wasatch Mountains, and so our threat risk is much higher,” said Sandy Fire Chief Ryan McConagie.

He said they didn’t even consider creating an area to light off fireworks due to the risks.

In Sandy this does not include novelty fireworks, such as sparklers, poppers, and smoke bombs.

But Logan is moving its ban to all consumer-grade fireworks.

“You have somebody’s kid with the sparklers, throw off, throw it over the fence and away it goes," said Fire Marshal Aaron Walker.

Walker said that Logan and the surrounding areas will not be designating any zones for fireworks to be lit off due to the extreme dryness. He also said that there was already a firework related fire in the Cache Valley area.

“What we’re trying to do is, is eliminate … the risks or reduce the risks of fire starts," Walker said.

The temporary fireworks ban is in effect until July 5. It will be reassessed for Pioneer Day.