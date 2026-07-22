Daily news: Some Babylon Fire closures are being lifted as crews contain the blaze

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, July 22. In this edition:



Gov. Cox appoints the new Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Gov. Spencer Cox named Hannah Freeze as the new Great Salt Lake Commissioner.

Freeze recently served as the deputy commissioner and previously oversaw the state’s agriculture water optimization program.

As Great Salt Lake Commissioner, she’s tasked with developing and maintaining a plan to save the struggling lake.

Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz, both Republicans, consulted on the appointment. Democratic lawmakers also expressed support for the choice.

Freeze is taking over from Brian Steed, who left the inaugural role for a leadership position at Utah State University.

Some Babylon Fire closures are being lifted

Parts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest are reopening as crews reach nearly full containment of the Babylon Fire.

Starting on Thursday, the Monticello Ranger District will reopen the area south of Elk Mountain and South Elk roads, northeast of Hart’s Draw road, and southwest of Powerline road. Dalton Springs and Buckboard Campgrounds will also be open.

Some closures are still in place, however, including from Brushy Basin Road north to the Forest Service boundary.

Reopened areas are also still under stage two fire restrictions.

Flash flooding prompted a state of emergency for three Utah counties

Beaver, Piute, and Sevier counties are under a state of emergency.

The declaration from Governor Spencer Cox on Wednesday follows flash flooding since the weekend that has devastated some southern Utah communities.

A state of emergency allows the state to get additional resources for affected counties. It lasts for 30 days.

Southern and southwest Utah and high terrain in the east and northern parts of the state are under a flood watch through Wednesday evening.

That means there could be flash flooding in slot canyons, dry washes, and recent burn scars. Flooding is also possible in poor drainage and urban areas.