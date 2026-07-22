© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
One year ago, Congress eliminated funding for public media. One year later, UPR is still here thanks to our community of donors who have stepped up. THANK YOU for powering this station. Add your support today. DONATE NOW

Daily news: Some Babylon Fire closures are being lifted as crews contain the blaze

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published July 22, 2026 at 5:06 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Wednesday, July 22. In this edition:

Gov. Cox appoints the new Great Salt Lake Commissioner

Gov. Spencer Cox named Hannah Freeze as the new Great Salt Lake Commissioner.

Freeze recently served as the deputy commissioner and previously oversaw the state’s agriculture water optimization program.

As Great Salt Lake Commissioner, she’s tasked with developing and maintaining a plan to save the struggling lake.

Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz, both Republicans, consulted on the appointment. Democratic lawmakers also expressed support for the choice.

Freeze is taking over from Brian Steed, who left the inaugural role for a leadership position at Utah State University.

Some Babylon Fire closures are being lifted

Parts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest are reopening as crews reach nearly full containment of the Babylon Fire.

Starting on Thursday, the Monticello Ranger District will reopen the area south of Elk Mountain and South Elk roads, northeast of Hart’s Draw road, and southwest of Powerline road. Dalton Springs and Buckboard Campgrounds will also be open.

Some closures are still in place, however, including from Brushy Basin Road north to the Forest Service boundary.

Reopened areas are also still under stage two fire restrictions.

Flash flooding prompted a state of emergency for three Utah counties

Beaver, Piute, and Sevier counties are under a state of emergency.

The declaration from Governor Spencer Cox on Wednesday follows flash flooding since the weekend that has devastated some southern Utah communities.

A state of emergency allows the state to get additional resources for affected counties. It lasts for 30 days.

Southern and southwest Utah and high terrain in the east and northern parts of the state are under a flood watch through Wednesday evening.

That means there could be flash flooding in slot canyons, dry washes, and recent burn scars. Flooding is also possible in poor drainage and urban areas.
Tags
Utah News UPRGreat Salt LakeGreat Salt Lake CommissionerFloodingNatural DisastersSouthern UtahWildfiresRoad Closures
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood