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Both Sides of the Aisle

War powers, Sens. McConnell and Graham, and Utah's energy future

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss an Iran war powers resolution failing by a single vote in the U.S. Senate, the impact of the Iran War on oil profits, Sen. Mitch McConnell's extended disappearance, the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, the legislation opposing a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the Trump administration's appeal for SCOTUS to restrict mail-in voting, measles outbreaks, Anthony Fauci's appearance before the Senate, and the rise in vaccine skepticism. They also discuss a deal to reduce Colorado River water usage by lower basin states, Natalie's message to the One Utah Summit, the process to select new Utah Senate leadership, Utah's bid for a federal nuclear campus, and Utah's latest investments in AI technology.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Oil and GasMail-in VotingColorado RiverUtah SenateArtificial IntelligenceUPR
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani