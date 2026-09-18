Daily news: Iron County is making new rules while data center development is paused

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Sept. 18. In this edition:

The Navajo Nation is under a state of emergency for severe flash flooding

Iron County is proposing new rules for data centers while development is paused

The National History Museum of Utah is holding an all-ages dinosaur art contest

The Navajo Nation was hit with deadly floods this week

The Navajo Nation is under a state of emergency this week due to severe, deadly flash flooding.

Days of monsoon storms have collapsed roads and forced evacuations. On Wednesday, three people were also killed after being swept away by floodwaters near Newcomb in northwestern New Mexico.

The emergency declaration, signed by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, is helping get more transportation resources where conditions allow.

Community health representatives and the American Red Cross are also aiding those impacted by floods.

During a flood, the National Weather Service recommends getting to higher ground and avoiding flood waters. That includes never driving into flooded waters, since most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

Iron County is making new rules for data centers before its moratorium ends

After putting a pause on new data centers earlier this year, Iron County is developing new rules for approving them and other large developments in the future.

That includes limits on water use and noise and light pollution, bigger permit fees, and requiring companies to center public opinion.

The county would also have more control over where projects like data centers or solar farms can be built.

Iron County’s moratorium on data centers ends on Nov. 22 and can’t be extended, so county officials plan to have the new ordinance finalized by then.

The planning commission will have a public hearing and vote on Oct. 8. If it’s approved, it’ll then go to the county commission for a final vote.

The Natural History Museum of Utah is holding an all-ages dinosaur art contest

Utahns of all ages could have their dinosaur art on the Natural History Museum of Utah’s next billboard.

To participate, contestants choose a real dinosaur species and create a traditional 2D piece of art. No digital or AI-generated pieces will be accepted.

The museum encourages artists to use attention to detail and anatomical accuracy, just like how real paleoartists interpret how dinosaurs may have looked when they were living.

There are separate categories for kids, teens, and adults, with entries due on Nov. 9. The winning art from each category will be displayed on digital billboards across the Wasatch Front.

You can find more information about the contest on the Natural History Museum of Utah’s website.