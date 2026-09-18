© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s Fall Fund Drive is happening September 19-25. You can help us start strong by donating TODAY! Support this crucial public service…GIVE NOW

Daily news: Iron County is making new rules while data center development is paused

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published September 18, 2026 at 4:40 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

The Navajo Nation was hit with deadly floods this week

The Navajo Nation is under a state of emergency this week due to severe, deadly flash flooding.

Days of monsoon storms have collapsed roads and forced evacuations. On Wednesday, three people were also killed after being swept away by floodwaters near Newcomb in northwestern New Mexico.

The emergency declaration, signed by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, is helping get more transportation resources where conditions allow.

Community health representatives and the American Red Cross are also aiding those impacted by floods.

During a flood, the National Weather Service recommends getting to higher ground and avoiding flood waters. That includes never driving into flooded waters, since most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

Iron County is making new rules for data centers before its moratorium ends

After putting a pause on new data centers earlier this year, Iron County is developing new rules for approving them and other large developments in the future.

That includes limits on water use and noise and light pollution, bigger permit fees, and requiring companies to center public opinion.

The county would also have more control over where projects like data centers or solar farms can be built.

Iron County’s moratorium on data centers ends on Nov. 22 and can’t be extended, so county officials plan to have the new ordinance finalized by then.

The planning commission will have a public hearing and vote on Oct. 8. If it’s approved, it’ll then go to the county commission for a final vote.

The Natural History Museum of Utah is holding an all-ages dinosaur art contest

Utahns of all ages could have their dinosaur art on the Natural History Museum of Utah’s next billboard.

To participate, contestants choose a real dinosaur species and create a traditional 2D piece of art. No digital or AI-generated pieces will be accepted.

The museum encourages artists to use attention to detail and anatomical accuracy, just like how real paleoartists interpret how dinosaurs may have looked when they were living.

There are separate categories for kids, teens, and adults, with entries due on Nov. 9. The winning art from each category will be displayed on digital billboards across the Wasatch Front.

You can find more information about the contest on the Natural History Museum of Utah’s website.
Tags
Utah News Navajo NationFloodingNational Weather ServiceIron CountyData CentersNatural History Museum of UtahArtDinosaurs
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood