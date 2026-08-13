Iran War impacts, AG Todd Blanche, and Utah Supreme Court candidates

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the depletion of most of the U.S. military's key missile interceptors, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of President Trump's Gaza Peace Plan, Trump sneaking off of Air Force One due to an alleged Iranian threat, July being the hottest month in U.S. history, and the confirmation of Todd Blanche as U.S. attorney general. They also discuss a federal judge blocking Trump's order to restrict mail-in voting, the candidates to fill vacancies on the Utah Supreme Court, Medicaid work requirements, Trump lying about recreation in Bears Ears National Monument, Utah gas prices, and the lack of public input before the approval of a sculpted arch near the Capitol.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.