Utah didn't catch the eclipse, but it will see the Perseid meteor shower this week

One of nature's wonders, the Perseid meteor shower, will be visible to Utahns this week.

A new study from the Action Network ranks Utah among the top five states for viewing and this year, a moonless sky will enhance the show.

Robert Lunsford, contributor to the American Meteor Society, said most meteors are the size of a pea and are not very bright. But sometimes, they are the size of a tennis ball, known as a fireball.

"Every now and then you get one even larger, the size of a volleyball or a basketball, and those will be brighter than the full moon. And they quite often leave persistent trains in the sky that look like smoke trails that last a minute or two," Lunsford said.

The yearly Perseid meteor shower peaks Thursday night and is active until Aug. 24. Lunsford encouraged people to get away from city lights to catch the best view.

Utah does not have a statewide "night sky" statute. Instead, light pollution control and dark sky preservation are addressed through Utah Legislature resolutions, state park initiatives, and municipal or county ordinances.

Although the ideal time to spot meteors is the hours just before dawn, Lunsford stressed it is still worth it to watch the sky earlier in the evening, even soon after it gets dark. Lunsford called it "nature's fireworks display" and a great family event.

"Take your kids and every now and then you'll see a meteor zip by. It's real fun to have a competition, have each family member facing a different direction, and then see who can see the most meteors," Lunsford suggested.

Utah is considered a global leader in stargazing, holding the world's highest concentration of certified dark sky locations with more than 25 recognized parks, monuments and communities.