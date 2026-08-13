Sweet treat shop Magnolia Bakery opens its first Utah location

Magnolia Bakery, a sweet treat shop from New York City, has brought its first franchise to the Beehive State in a new developing area of Holladay.

“They did a market study in Utah and found out how much sugar is consumed, and they thought actually it might not be a bad place to start out,” said Daniel Clafin, one of the owners. His family plans to open a total of five locations in Utah.

“Our opening was really awesome. We had such an overwhelming response from the community, and it was amazing," Clafin said.

Tom Gourley visited with Magnolia Bakery his family that lives in Utah. He said he loves the locations in New York City.

“They told me it was opening up down the street now from where my family lives. We thought we had to come check it out,” Gourley said.

Magnolia Bakery is known for its famous banana pudding and trademark swirl on the top of their cupcakes.

Cake decorator Erin Corn said it’s actually not that simple to pipe a swirl on a cupcake.

“I actually had to take a step back to relearn how to do that because nobody teaches you how to do that anymore," Corn said. "It's just so old school. It's a lot of touching the cupcake."

Corn helps with other decorators in the bakery to make custom orders along with the confectionaries on the shelf. This includes a variety of cupcakes, cakes, and puddings.