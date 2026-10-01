United Nations, congressional races, and Sen. Curtis' corruption probe

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the U.S., the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, high-profile midterm congressional races, the Supreme Court's ruling on a federal voter database, and President Trump's attempts to restrict the media access. They also discuss Sen. John Curtis' push to investigate Donald Trump Jr.'s potentially illicit ties to a Russian oligarch, record low presidential approval, why a Utah postal worker tossed out ballots, the White House's attempt to shift federal funding to stay-at-home parents, University of Utah's "Kirkiversary" controversy, and Utah joining a federal addiction recovery program.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.