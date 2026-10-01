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Both Sides of the Aisle

United Nations, congressional races, and Sen. Curtis' corruption probe

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:15 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the U.S., the United Nations General Assembly, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, high-profile midterm congressional races, the Supreme Court's ruling on a federal voter database, and President Trump's attempts to restrict the media access. They also discuss Sen. John Curtis' push to investigate Donald Trump Jr.'s potentially illicit ties to a Russian oligarch, record low presidential approval, why a Utah postal worker tossed out ballots, the White House's attempt to shift federal funding to stay-at-home parents, University of Utah's "Kirkiversary" controversy, and Utah joining a federal addiction recovery program.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle ChinaInternational AffairsIsraelmidterm electionsRepublican John CurtisState Audit
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
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Shireen Ghorbani
I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.
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