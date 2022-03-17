© 2022 Utah Public Radio
DEBUNKED

DEBUNKED: substance use disorders and harm reduction on Tuesday's Access Utah

Published March 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM MDT
A person reaches out to take another person's hand.
Austin Kehmeier
/
Unsplash

Today we’re talking about drug use disorders and harm reduction as a part of the Debunked project.

One of our guests, Katie Zaman, is working on a project to reduce stigma towards people with substance use disorders and harm reduction. Stigma is a major barrier to recovery, because people don’t want to be labeled as “junkies” and experience social exclusion when they ask for help. People with substance use disorders face stigma from their friends, family, and even health care providers.

Her project started with oral histories and now comics have been created based on these true stories. One of the comics is based on Jessie Hakala’s story of substance use disorder and recovery. Jessie Hakala will also join us.

Debunked was created by the Utah State University Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement and Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, which are housed within the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, Department of Kinesiology and Health Science and USU Extension. The program is made possible by SAMHSA, Utah Public Radio and community partners.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
