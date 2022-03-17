DEBUNKED: substance use disorders and harm reduction on Tuesday's Access Utah

Today we’re talking about drug use disorders and harm reduction as a part of the Debunked project.

One of our guests, Katie Zaman, is working on a project to reduce stigma towards people with substance use disorders and harm reduction. Stigma is a major barrier to recovery, because people don’t want to be labeled as “junkies” and experience social exclusion when they ask for help. People with substance use disorders face stigma from their friends, family, and even health care providers.

Her project started with oral histories and now comics have been created based on these true stories. One of the comics is based on Jessie Hakala’s story of substance use disorder and recovery. Jessie Hakala will also join us.

Debunked was created by the Utah State University Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement and Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, which are housed within the USU Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services, Department of Kinesiology and Health Science and USU Extension. The program is made possible by SAMHSA, Utah Public Radio and community partners.