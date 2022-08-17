'Impulsivity, poor decisions and what to do about it' on Wednesday's Access Utah

The presentation, held Friday, September 9 at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake City, will feature a 30-minute presentation, live Q&A, and free lunch for all attendees. You can RSVP at blueplateresearch.usu.edu

The next USU Blue Plate Research event will feature a presentation by USU Professor Gregory Madden titled, “Impulsivity, poor decisions, and what to do about it.” Dr. Madden explores how we all hate to wait, and how extreme forms of this leads to habitually impulsive decision-making. He’ll join us next time on Access Utah to talk about his research, which has applications for public health, including substance-use disorders, pathological gambling, and obesity.

Dr. Madden is a professor and Chair of Behavior Analysis in the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Service. He specializes in behavioral economics and his research examines decision making, specifically impulsivity and delayed gratification. He is a recipient of the D. Wynne Thorne Career Research Award at USU.