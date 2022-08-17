© 2022 Utah Public Radio
'Impulsivity, poor decisions and what to do about it' on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published August 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM MDT
madden-greg.jpeg
The presentation, held Friday, September 9 at Gallivan Hall in downtown Salt Lake City, will feature a 30-minute presentation, live Q&A, and free lunch for all attendees. You can RSVP at blueplateresearch.usu.edu

The next USU Blue Plate Research event will feature a presentation by USU Professor Gregory Madden titled, “Impulsivity, poor decisions, and what to do about it.” Dr. Madden explores how we all hate to wait, and how extreme forms of this leads to habitually impulsive decision-making. He’ll join us next time on Access Utah to talk about his research, which has applications for public health, including substance-use disorders, pathological gambling, and obesity.

Dr. Madden is a professor and Chair of Behavior Analysis in the Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Service. He specializes in behavioral economics and his research examines decision making, specifically impulsivity and delayed gratification. He is a recipient of the D. Wynne Thorne Career Research Award at USU.

Tags

Access Utah mental healthimpulse controlsubstance use
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
