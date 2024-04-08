Utah's evening weather forecast 4/8/24

Good evening Utah! Happy Monday! Today’s weather has been a little cold, but otherwise beautiful. Tonight will remain a little chilly, but will also be accompanied by breezes and a little snow.

Temperatures are warming tomorrow. Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the upper thirties, low forties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching 31 degrees. Northern and Central Utah will see highs in the fifties with parts of Western Utah and Northeastern Utah seeing some highs in the sixties. Utah’s capital will see a high around 57 degrees. Southern Utah’s temperatures will peak in the sixties with the area around St. George having highs in the mid-seventies.

Tonight will be a breezy night for Southern Utah. In the early evening breezes in the teens and twenties will be found across Southern Utah with some lighter breezes stretching into Central Utah. These breezes will be accompanied by gusts ranging from the teens to the thirties. By midnight, these breezes will be more concentrated in Southern Utah, but with a few breezes, still in the teens and twenties, found in Northeastern Utah. Gusts will be present in these regions, but with speeds ranging from the teens to forties. These breezes and gusts will remain, and at those speeds, into the morning.

Light precipitation is expected in the I15 corridor and Uintahs in the evening and night. This precipitation will most likely be snow.

Monday evening will be a little cold and breezy in the South. Have a great evening and find something to smile about. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.