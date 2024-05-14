Utah's morning weather forecast 5/14/24

Good morning Utah! Tuesday’s weather will be warm, lightly breezy, and a bit rainy.

Temperatures are remaining hot! Higher elevations will have peak temperatures in the fifties and sixties with the tip of the Uintahs reaching only 43 degrees. In Northern and Central Utah highs are in the seventies with Salt Lake City reaching 75 degrees. As we move into Southern Utah, highs will be in the eighties, with the St. George area having a high in the upper eighties, low nineties.

While Tuesday will start out slow, breezes and gusts pick up in the afternoon and evening. In the early morning, breezes in the single digits and gusts in the teens will be found around the I-15 corridor and Uintahs. By noon these breezes and gusts expand to cover more of Northern Utah with gusts picking up to speeds ranging from the twenties to thirties. In the evening, breezes ranging from the teens to twenties will be found across the state with gusts ranging from the twenties to mid-thirties.

A weak storm system will pass through Utah today, bringing rain showers and potential thunderstorms this afternoon into the evening.

Tuesday will be warm, lightly breezy, and a bit rainy. Have a great day and learn something new. This is climate scientist Abby Bushman with the Utah Climate Center.