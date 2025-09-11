Utah's evening forecast for Thursday, September 11

Good evening. This is Casey Olson with the Utah Climate Center.

Seeing a low pressure trough forecasted for this week increased my appetite for fall weather.

We're still early for a nice, juicy cold front, so we only saw a slight drop in high temperatures thanks to our solar insulation still being high from the summer and really a lack of moisture for the Wasatch spine portion of Utah with this particular system.

Eastern Utah, on the other hand, got more in terms of moisture, seeing more thunderstorm activity. Looking at the seasonal projections, the models are still favoring a warmer than normal fall season.

Precip is a little more interesting, with these outlooks showing equal chances of dry or wet for the next month or so before dropping to drier than normal, looking at the season as a whole.

For the more immediate future, we're seeing this low pressure trough slowly make its way eastward throughout the weekend.

A few blobs of moisture — a technical term — will move through the state, likely instigating some scattered showers and thunderstorms, though coverage remains limited.

We'll see the return of a short wave, high pressure, reduced precip chances on Sunday, before another trough is now looking to impact the northern half of the state Monday.

Moisture may be a little more prevalent here, so I'm thinking we'll start the next week off with a relatively unstable atmosphere.

Overall, we're perhaps seeing the first hints of a fall like pattern as the jet stream slides south, but not a full commitment to the cool season just yet.

Temperatures for the northern valleys will hover around the upper 70s and low 80s, while the southern low elevations cling to the upper 80s.

With Utah Climate Center, I'm Casey Olson.