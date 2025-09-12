Utah's morning forecast for Friday, September 12

Good morning, this is Casey Olson at the Utah Climate Center, here to give you the weather.

Seeing a low pressure trough forecasted for this week really got my appetite going for fall weather.

We're still early for a nice, juicy cold front, so we only saw a slight drop in high temperatures thanks to our solar insulation still being high from the summer and a lack of moisture for the Wasatch spine portion of Utah with this particular system.

Eastern Utah did get pretty lucky in terms of moisture, seeing some thunderstorm activity.

Looking at the seasonal projections, the climate models are still favoring a warmer than normal fall season.

Precip with these outlooks are a little more interesting, with equal chances of dry or wet for the next month or so before dropping to drier than normal when you look at the season as a whole.

For the more immediate future, we're seeing this low pressure trough that made its way inland slowly propagate eastward throughout the weekend.

A few blobs of moisture — a technical term, I assure you — will move through the state, likely instigating some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although coverage remains pretty limited still.

We'll see the return of shortwave high pressure reduce precip chances on Sunday before another trough is looking to impact the northern half of the state Monday.

Moisture may be a little more prevalent here, so I'm thinking we might start the next week off with an unstable atmosphere.

Overall, we're perhaps seeing the first hints of a fall like pattern as the jet stream slides south, but not a full commitment to the cool season just yet.

Temperatures for the northern valleys will hover around the upper 70s, low 80s, while the southern low elevations will cling to the upper 80s.

With the Utah Climate Center, I'm Casey Olson.