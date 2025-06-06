© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Access Utah

Exploring the Chinese immigration experience on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published June 6, 2025 at 9:50 AM MDT
The book cover of Freeman Ng's 'Bridge Across the Sky"
Freeman Ng

On this episode we talk with Freeman Ng, author of "Bridge Across The Sky," a young adult novel in verse based on the Chinese immigration experience through Angel Island in the early 1900s. He says that in his bookstore appearances and school visits with the book, he’s been surprised at how unfamiliar people are with the basic story of Angel Island, and he feels more duty-bound than ever to tell it, especially in these days of heightened xenophobia.

Freeman Ng is a former Google software engineer who's now a full-time writer.

Tags
Access Utah UPRAccess Utah BooksImmigrationpoetryAmerican HistoryChina
Stay Connected
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Related Content