Exploring the Chinese immigration experience on Access Utah

On this episode we talk with Freeman Ng, author of "Bridge Across The Sky," a young adult novel in verse based on the Chinese immigration experience through Angel Island in the early 1900s. He says that in his bookstore appearances and school visits with the book, he’s been surprised at how unfamiliar people are with the basic story of Angel Island, and he feels more duty-bound than ever to tell it, especially in these days of heightened xenophobia.

Freeman Ng is a former Google software engineer who's now a full-time writer.

