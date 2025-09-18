Utah's morning forecast for Thursday, September 18

Good Morning Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

We’re currently sitting in a bit of a transition period as a slow moving isolated system moves eastward, with a bit of an upper level wiggle — or disturbance — moving through this upcoming weekend, which could bring the chance for some patchy evening showers.

For today though, it should be picture perfect conditions, warming up into the high 70s to low 80s for most of northern Utah, and mid 90s down in Washington County.

Fairly calm winds throughout the day, with some high clouds passing through.

By tomorrow, that wiggle I mentioned earlier will bring the chance for some isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two, but nothing like we saw near the start of this week.

Effects should be mostly restricted to southern Utah and the west deserts. Expect to keep warming up a few degrees up north, with daytime highs a few degrees cooler down south thanks to that unsettled weather.

By Saturday and Sunday, another wiggle moves through, more like a weak cold front, that could bring some additional rain and a brief cooldown, mostly to northern Utah this time.

So both halves of the state get a bit of the fun. Not a whole lot of moisture with this though, so don’t expect anything crazy.

Beyond that, looking way out into the future, there looks to be a deep, large, low pressure system that could bring some substantial impacts about a week and a half from now. While that’s too far out to say anything for certain, its something we’ll be watching.