Utah's morning forecast for Friday, September 19

Happy Friday morning, this is Casey Olson with the Utah Climate Center, here to give you the weather.

I stepped outside today to the cooling morning air with a big toothy grin, not unlike a jack-o'-lantern.

It's no secret to my friends and family that I love the cold season, especially autumn, both as a meteorology nerd and Halloween fan.

In terms of how this September has fared relative to climate normals, it's been a quiet first half.

I'm not writing it off just yet, especially when we get into the forecast, but with more than half the month over now, it's definitely been warm and dry pretty much everywhere except in Utah's southwest corner.

And the latest seasonal projections released today for the upcoming fall season remain favoring warmer and drier than normal for our neck of the woods, unsurprisingly.

Looking at the short term forecast, though, we have an overall high pressure settling in with a grazing trough to our northern states and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday.

This, combined with moisture spilling in from the south in a monsoon like pattern, will increase precip chances from south to north as we approach the weekend.

Cloud cover will act cool temperatures a few degrees, Saturday.

There's some disagreement between the models on the southern extent of a low pressure approaching the west, Sunday evening, with two scenarios seeing either cooling temperatures and drier air or both cooling temperatures and rain to start the next work week off.

Hopefully we'll get a clear picture of what that looks like with tomorrow's model runs.

Temperatures will steadily decline into the mid 70s for the Wasatch Front, while the southern low elevations remain in the mid to upper 80s.

With Utah Climate Center, I'm Casey Olson.