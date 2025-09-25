UnDisciplined: The new Disney reality: Everyone (rich) is a V.I.P.

For most of the history of the Disney brand of amusement parks, an “Everyone is a V.I.P.” philosophy made good business sense. With limited exceptions, Walt Disney and his successors resisted tiered services that gave extra privileges to those who could afford them. But if you’ve been to a Disney park lately, you know that’s no longer the case. In his recent op-ed for The News York Times, Daniel Currell examines why that is, and what’s to come.