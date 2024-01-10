Here's who is running for elected office in Cache County in 2024

Though he just came back to work this week, Cache County Clerk/Auditor David Benson said he will not run for office in the coming months.

He would have the option to run for either county clerk or auditor — as the offices will be split into two come this time next year — but he decided recently not to run.

“I've been thinking about my future with the county for quite a while, I guess, a few months since I took office, and really didn't make a decision until this past weekend to finally not run for reelection," Benson said. "I think that's in order to give other people space to come in and fill those two separate offices and perhaps to make a good, nice break between the combined office and the separated offices.”

Monday was the final day candidates could file their intent to run for office, as dozens of Cache County residents are now officially seeking elected positions.

Among those who filed to run for Cache County Attorney is K. Taylor Sorensen.

On Tuesday night, members of the Cache County Council voted to name Sorensen as the interim county attorney. The previous interim, Dane Murray, recently stepped down for another job out of state. Sorensen temporarily took Murray’s place in recent weeks, but the Tuesday vote means he officially has the job — at least until the November election.

“I will do my very best to continue to consult with you, to counsel with you, to persuade you to do the right thing when necessary," Sorensen said. "And with that, I look forward to this new year and I look forward to working with you.”

Those vying to replace Benson as the county auditor include Dirk Anderson, Brittany Kingston, Dianna Schaeffer and Matthew Funk. Candidates running for county clerk include Bryson Behm, Roger Timothy Anderson, Sebastian Luu and David Palmer.

Four seats on the county council will be up for grabs, though each incumbent council member will be running for reelection.

For a full list of candidates running for office, go to cachecounty.org/elections for more information.