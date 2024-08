The Cache Valley League of Women Voters is hosting a candidate forum for both local and state elections on Monday, August 26th beginning at 5:30 pm for local elections and 7:00 pm for state offices. All will be held in Bruner Hall at the First Presbyterian Church in Logan, UT and livestreamed on upr.org.

Candidates include those running for Cache County Clerk, county council, State Senate District 2, and State House districts 2 and 3.