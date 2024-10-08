© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Watch Utah's 1st Congressional debate with Campbell, Cottam, and Moore

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 8, 2024 at 4:29 PM MDT

This debate features candidates for Utah's Congressional District 1. It includes candidates Debate with Bill Campbell (D), Daniel Cottam (L), Blake Moore (R).

Moderator: Natalie Gochnour serves as an associate dean in the David Eccles School of Business and director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Recorded 10/8/2024. The debate is held from the Sterling Eccles Conference Center on the campus of Utah State University.

Tags
Politics UPR2024 Candidate Debates2024 Election Guide
Emily Colby
Emily started her journey at UPR in 2018 producing Access Utah. She fell in love with public radio, and went on to host weekend programming and produce the Utah Women & Leadership Podcast. She currently manages UPR's digital platforms and the office. Emily enjoys cooking and TV, and loves to read sci-fi, fantasy and poetry.
