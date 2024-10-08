Watch Utah's 1st Congressional debate with Campbell, Cottam, and Moore

This debate features candidates for Utah's Congressional District 1. It includes candidates Debate with Bill Campbell (D), Daniel Cottam (L), Blake Moore (R).

Moderator: Natalie Gochnour serves as an associate dean in the David Eccles School of Business and director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.

Recorded 10/8/2024. The debate is held from the Sterling Eccles Conference Center on the campus of Utah State University.