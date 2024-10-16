Meet the candidates for Logan Seat 2 on the Cache County Council

Despite four Cache County Council races appearing on ballots this election season, only one will be competitive. That race, for Logan Seat 2 on the council, will feature Republican Barbara Tidwell and Democrat Allison Goulais.

Tidwell, who was first elected in 2017, is seeking her third consecutive term. As a resident of the valley for more than 52 years, she sees serving on the council as a way to give back to the community that has supported her. Affordable housing, she said, is her top priority.

“People that grow up here in the valley,” she said, “they move away and then they realize ‘home is where I want to be,’ and so they’re coming back here. And there’s either not the type of housing that they need for their families, or it's not affordable.”

Her other priorities include addressing water issues and preserving the valley’s agricultural feel.

“People come into the valley, they come up over the mountain and look down and they’re so thrilled to see what we have,” Tidwell said. “It’s a treasure. We have a treasure, and we need to protect that.”

If re-elected, Tidwell said she would continue to work on maintaining a sustainable budget, serve on the Bear River Associations of Governments board and promote respect for law enforcement. Her experience on the council, she said, makes her well-suited for the role.

“I do have the experience,” she said. “I enjoy the people, I love the valley. I have learned a lot.”

Goulais, however, believes the county is overdue for some fresh leadership. When she learned Tidwell was running unopposed, she decided to enter the race. Nobody should win by default, she said, especially when there’s dissatisfaction with the current council.

“There has been a lot of complaint, I guess you could say,” she said, “with a lot of the community about some of the things, or lack thereof in the county.”

Goulais is focused on water, opening a community recreation center — which Cache County lacks — and affordable housing. If elected, she said she would prioritize making the recreation center happen.

“I think it’s a little bit crazy,” Goulais said, “that we don’t have one.”

She also wants to create more indoor recreation opportunities and promote starter homes for young families. Goulais said her dedication to the community makes her a strong candidate.

“I really feel strongly about representing the community,” she said, “and it just seems like the people that are currently members of the council don’t.”

All other candidates for the Cache County Council — Keegan Garrity for Logan Seat 1, David Erickson for the North District and Nolan P. Gunnell for the South District — are running unopposed.