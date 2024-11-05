What voting was like on election night in Cache County

We visited the Cache County Event Center, where residents came to cast their ballots in-person. Here's what they said.

“I'm really, really impressed with how many people are like taking time out of their day to show up. I'm so proud of everyone who showed up to work at the polls. I know a lot of people have had really long days, but it's so important, and it's just really encouraging that they're like taking time out of their day to, like, make time for this.

I care a lot about climate I'm a young person. I think that climate, housing, health care, are important. And as a woman, like women's reproductive health, especially in a red state, is like, scary and uncertain for me. So those are my more, like, personal issues. But, I mean, I think we all have similar goals in mind. It's just how we want to get to them.”

“You know, I kind of wish that they had multiple locations to vote because the lines are kind of long and it's pretty cold, and I think that it would deter a lot of people from, like, their commitment to vote.”

“I would also say that they once you get in and you're about five minutes from actually voting, it was super smooth. But I agree with the multiple locations. I think it would just help people to to keep that motivation. And also, just because it's freezing, it is freezing.”

“It was fine. I think four years ago the lines were less long, but I probably just came at a different time.

I'm a teacher, and so I think anything that pertains to education is probably hits closest to home for me.”

“I'll be honest, it's a little confusing at first, but I feel good about it. I feel like I now know how it goes, and think I'll be ready to vote, you know, whenever the next vote is two years, four years, you know. So I care a lot about education, and I'd say that's my main priority.”

