2024 Election Live Coverage

Voters braved cold weather, long lines, and a little confusion but say it was all worth it.
We talked with Grand County Clerk Gabriel Woytek about how the eastern Utah county's election day has been.
Nancy Huntly is a Democrat running against incumbent Sen. Chris Wilson for Utah Senate District 2.
Wilson is an incumbent Republican representing Utah Senate District 2. He is running for reelection.
Jason Thompson is running for State House District 3. He says the top two issues
Derek Brown says he hopes to help protect Utahns from federal government overreach.
Patrick Belmont is running for the Utah House of Representatives as an independent. He says Democrats and Republicans have more in common than they think.
Caroline Gleich reflected on her campaign for Utah's open US Senate seat and expressed hope for the participation of women and young adults in politics.
Despite the high turnout, everything is proceeding steadily, with around eight workers focused on processing ballots and others quietly watching live updates and discussing the election.
We talked to the county clerk, who told us over 68% of active voters had participated by 5 p.m. this afternoon.