Daily news: Public union bill may now allow collective bargaining — with caveats

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Feb. 3.

Several Utah businesses close to show support for immigrants

Several Utah businesses closed on Monday as a show of support for immigrants amid President Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

Dubbed Day Without Immigrants, the nationwide movement first took place in February 2017 to protest Trump’s promises to build a border wall and deport people in the U.S. without legal status during his first term.

On Monday, amidst further calls for deportation and ICE raids across the country, the Day Without Immigrants returned to showcase the contributions of immigrants in the U.S. workforce, with or without legal status.

In Utah, some of the businesses participating include Señor Pollo and Rancho Market, which both have several locations throughout the state. On social media, businesses said that immigrants provide essential services, are mistreated, and deserve the opportunity to thrive.

Trump’s promise to deport millions of immigrants without legal status could affect U.S. industries, especially ones with a larger immigrant workforce like agriculture and construction.

A 2022 American Immigration Council analysis found that about 12% of Utah’s workforce were immigrants, and data from the Migration Policy Institute in 2019 said there were about 89,000 people in Utah without legal status.

Public union bill may now allow collective bargaining in certain circumstances

A bill that would ban public sector unions from collective bargaining may now allow it under certain circumstances.

After a narrow vote to pass through the House and pushback from unions, Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, a Republican from Sandy, introduced an adjusted version of House Bill 267 to the Senate on Friday.

The new version would allow collective bargaining if a majority of employees — not just union members — voted in favor of it. For example, if teachers in a school district wanted to collectively bargain, at least 50% of all teachers in that district would have to vote in favor.

A third party would facilitate the election with a recertification vote required every five years starting in 2026. Any person who didn’t vote would count as a no.

Cullimore acknowledged this version would be easier for smaller groups to hit the threshold than for bigger school districts, which could have thousands of teachers.

Critics have argued the bill is retaliating against Utah’s largest teachers union, the Utah Education Association, over legal challenges it’s taken against the state’s largest voucher program and an amendment that would’ve allowed certain tax money earmarked for education to be used for any state needs.

Legislators were given the weekend to read over the adjusted bill ahead of further discussion expected Tuesday morning during Senate floor time.