Local businesses are feeling the effect of Trump's shifting tariffs

While the finalization of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union remains in limbo, Apogee Instruments Chief Operating Officer Devin Overly said the company has already begun to feel the effects of the tariffs.

“We are seeing — already — a scarcity of parts,” Overly said. “There’s panic-buying of some component parts and so, where previously with the pandemic there was a lot of that going on, we’re seeing it again.”

When Trump announced his first round of tariffs Feb. 1, Canada, Mexico, and China were the first countries included in tariffs set to be imposed on Feb. 4. On Feb. 3, Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada until March 4, requesting the countries do more to address drug trafficking and illegal migration.

