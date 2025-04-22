© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Combination of bills closes Utah Valley University cultural centers

The Salt Lake Tribune | By Courtney Tanner
Published April 22, 2025 at 2:05 PM MDT
Several people sit on the floor watching a speaker on a stage with a podium that has a pride flag on it. The floor reflects the lights of pride flags on it.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Chase Schetselaar speaks as Utah Valley University students speak out about the closing of their multicultural center on campus, including a space for LGBTQ community members, in Orem on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

Between each of her classes at Utah Valley University — no matter how far away they were — Simone Goodheart seemed to always find herself walking back to her favorite spot on campus: the little lounge for LGBTQ students tucked inside the education building, Room 112.

Her feet carried her there sometimes without a thought, she joked. She remembers going there, too, back when it was “practically in a closet” in another building, with a couch that somehow managed to fit seven students at once, before the lounge was moved to the new spot in 2022.

Goodheart doesn’t know where she’ll go to find the same love, community and acceptance now that it is set to close at the end of the month — and all of the services that went along with it, under the umbrella of the Center For Intercultural Engagement.

“Without this space, for myself personally, I don’t know if I would be here,” said Goodheart, a trans woman, during a “solidarity gathering” of students Thursday.

UVU announced in an April 11 email to students that it was permanently closing the center and its affiliated programs for LGBTQ students, multicultural students and women.

Read the rest of the story at sltrib.com

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.
