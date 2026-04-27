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Here's who made it to Utah's primary ballot — and who didn't

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published April 27, 2026 at 4:57 PM MDT
Liban Mohamed smiling while sitting at a mostly off-camera lunch table.
Liban for Congress

This weekend’s nominating conventions finalized which state candidates will be on the primary ballot in June.

Earlier this year, citizens at small caucus meetings chose delegates to represent them. Those delegates then went to conventions for political parties this weekend, where they voted on which candidates they wanted to see on the ballot.

Democrats

In an upset victory, delegates for Democrats backed political newcomer Liban Mohamed over former Rep. Ben McAdams for the now left-leaning District 1, winning by just 15 votes in the final round.

However, McAdams is still in the running because he gathered enough signatures beforehand, as well as state Senator Nate Blouin and attorney Mike Farrell.

Salt Lake City councilwoman Eva Lopez Chavez and candidate Luis Villarreal, however, did not qualify for the ballot.

Republicans

The Republican nominating convention dealt with several challengers to incumbent lawmakers.

Congresswoman Celeste Maloy narrowly beat out former state lawmaker Phil Lyman for delegate support, but not at a high enough threshold to kick Lyman off the ballot for District 3.

Rep. Blake Moore will also be facing state Rep. Karianne Lisonbee for District 2 after Lisonbee won support from her Republican delegates, while Republicans in Districts 1 and 4 will only have one nominee.

Ballots will go out to voters starting June 2 ahead of the June 23 primaries.
Tags
Politics UPRElections2026 ElectionsUtah Politics
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
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